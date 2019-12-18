Amid exam boycott, JNU set to hold exams via WhatsApp, e-mail

New Delhi: Faced with the boycott of end semester examinations by students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has now come up with an unusual way to hold exams — through WhatsApp and email.

Such a step has never been taken before and it has been termed 'absurd' and 'bizarre' by the JNUTU.

School of International Studies (SIS) Dean Aswini K Mohapatra sent a letter to the Centre chairpersons on Monday wherein she said that the step has been taken "in view of the extraordinary situation" on the JNU campus.

He wrote that a consensus had been reached in the meeting regarding conducting the end-semester exams at JNU for MPhil/PhD and MA Programmes in an alternate mode "in the academic interest of JNU students."

As per the letter written by Dean Mohapatra, the course teachers for MPhil and MA programme would send the question papers to the students registered for the courses.

The Centre chairpersons may create the examination schedule as per the requirement of the Centre.

Students can submit the answer scripts via email or can submit images of handwritten answer scripts or submit them personally to their evaluators.

If students fail to submit their answer sheets by December 21, an additional day may be given to them.

Indian Express reported that on being asked about the issue of transparency and no cheating, Mohapatra said there was "no other way" to hold the JNU exams given the circumstances.

JNU Students' Union condemns

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday condemned the varsity administration for issuing a circular allowing students to submit their end semester examination answers through email/images of handwritten scripts through WhatsApp/personally to course professors.

The students had boycotted exams over the issue of hostel fee hike.

The students also claimed that a police post was being set up in the varsity's premises and that police personnel were entering campus like they had done at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

According to the students' union, a police post is being set up on campus. However, sources said the police 'post' is in fact a tent which was being set up so that policemen can sit there and escape the biting cold.

Sources said that the High Court had directed police to ensure that no protests take place within 100 metres of the campus and that is why policemen in plain clothes are posted there.

However, the tent will not be placed now since the students have threatened to vandalise it.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)