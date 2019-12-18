Coimbatore students who raised plaint against teachers booked for 'false charges'

Coimbatore: Police on Tuesday registered a case against two students, both brothers, and their parents on a counter-complaint from the acting principal and three teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya who have been accused of sexually harassing one of the boys.

The acting principal, in his complaint, said the two students and their parents had levelled false charges to give the school a bad name.

He said the two students were carrying cellphones to school despite being warned and were suspended for nine days from December 13.

On Monday, cases under POCSO Act against the principal and teachers were filed based on the complaint from the boys and their parents.

They had alleged that the faculty on Saturday stripped one of the brothers and sexually harassed him under the guise of frisking him for a hidden mobile phone.

Nearly 500 students of the Vidyalaya boycotted and staged a demonstration on Monday seeking withdrawal of cases against their teachers.

The students protest went on till the early hours of Tuesday, as some of them squatted on Tiruchirapalli highway.

They called off the agitation after senior district and police officials spoke to them and assured them of looking into the matter.

CPI-M MP P R Natarajan visited the scene of the agitation and discussed the issue and sat with the students for a while in support of the teachers of the school.