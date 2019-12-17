CAA protests: SC refuses to entertain pleas on campus violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said high courts should be approached first on pleas alleging police atrocities on persons protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

The court also asked as to how buses were burnt during the protests.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde commenced hearing on pleas including that of Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia University.

"We don't want to spend time knowing facts, you should go to courts below first," said the bench.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged

Ten people with criminal background have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University here, police said on Tuesday. According to a senior police officer, no student has been arrested.

On Sunday, four public buses and two police vehicles were torched amid the clash between protesters and the police in New Friends Colony during a demonstration against the Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, police and firefighters injured.

The force, thereafter, used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob and entered the Jamia university campus.

Jamia authorities and students claimed they had nothing to do with the violence and arson during the protest and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and disrupted the peaceful march.

'No bullet fired by police'



Home Ministry officials said no bullet was fired by police during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act at Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday,.



There have been allegations that police fired bullets on protesters during the agitation at Jamia.

"No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia. All 10 persons detained have a criminal background. More anti-social elements are being tracked," the officials said, citing a Delhi Police report.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Act says refugees of six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

