CAA protesters clash with police in East Delhi, police station set on fire

New Delhi: A ripple effect of the police assault on students at Jamia Millia University in Delhi on Sunday seems to be gaining strength across the capital city.

In fresh violence, angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

According to NDTV, a police station in the region was also set on fire by the protesters.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead.

According to a senior police officer, the protest began at around 12 pm. The protesters raised slogans against the new law as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out in the New Friends area in South Delhi.

Metro stations closed

Entry and exit gates at five metro stations in northeast Delhi were closed on Tuesday in view of protest in the Seelampur area.

"Entry and exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Earlier DMRC closed Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations.

