CAA not 'anti-minority', will implement it at any cost: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the Modi government will ensure that the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour.

Unfazed by the protests against the amended Citizenship Act, Shah added that there was nothing "anti-minority" in the legislation, which seek to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Shah also challenged those, who are against the new law, to oppose the legislation as much as they can.

"Come what may, the Modi government is firm that it will ensure these refugees get Indian citizenship and live as Indians with honour," he said at an event here.

The home minister said no Indian will lose his or her nationality due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and the legislation has been enacted to give citizenship to persecuted minorities of the three neighbouring countries.

He asked students who are opposing the legislation to read it properly and understand its meaning.

"I want to tell our Muslim bothers and sisters, you don't need to fear. Those who are living in India, there is no need to fear. No one is going to lose Indian citizenship. The Congress is trying to mislead people. The legislation is on the website. Read it. Narendra Modi believes in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. No injustice will be done to anyone," he said.

According to the act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and are facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Shah said the only purpose of the act is to give citizenship to those people who have faced persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Where will these people go, the Hindus, Sikhs and others, if not come to India," he asked.

The home minister said that as per the Nehru-Liaqat Pact, these people were to be given protection by Pakistan but they have failed to do so.

"Now the Modi government is giving citizenship to these lakhs and crores of people. For 70 years, Hindus,Sikhs and others were living a life without job, land, water. I want to tell political parties to go and see their condition, how they are living their life," he said.

CAA has nothing to do with NRC: MHA

Meanwhile, Home Ministry sources said on Tuesday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with National Register of Citizens (NRC) and it does not apply to Indian citizens, including Muslims.

The information was shared following incidents of violence across many states over the new Act.

As per the source, CAA is a focused law and appropriate rules linked to it are being framed.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also echoed the thoughts.

He said when the draft of the proposed law on pan-India implementation of the NRC is prepared, it would be discussed and it will come before the people.

"There is no meaning in linking the NRC with the CAA," he added.

The Home Ministry sources earlier had informed that no migrant will automatically become citizen of India as per the CAA, and each one will have to apply online.

As per the Ministry sources, the migrants will have to fulfil all other conditions for registration, naturalisation as Indian citizen.

