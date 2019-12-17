Theater of Hate? Kiran Bedi uploads video of kids razing virtual Babri Masjid

Bengaluru: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday shared videos from a school event in the Dakshina Kannada district where students mimicked demolishing an imaginary Babri Masjid.

In the viral video, inside a map of India formed by students sitting on the periphery, several students in the centre were seen rushing towards the image of Babri Masjid to pounce on it and raze it.

Dressed in saffron and white, the students waved the double triangle saffron flag after destroying the masjid image as everybody raised 'Jai Bajrangbali', "Bolo Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Jai Hanuman' slogans.

A commentary in Kannada described the Ram Janmabhoomi and other issues during the enactment.

Karnataka school run by RSS man makes kids ‘demolish’ Babri Masjid in a play



The Chief Guests for the event were Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda; Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi; and several Ministers from Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/hVdqxvfdvI — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) December 16, 2019

Bedi also shared a video of school children forming the image of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya and depicted sea waves through human forms and movements.

"Performances enabled the school ensure all of its 3,800 plus students participate in the annual festival of Sri Ram Vidya Kendra, Kalladka Village, near Mangalore," tweeted Bedi about the event that happened on Sunday night.

According to the history of the school, it was founded in accordance with the great Indian culture, adhering to the ideals of Sri Ram. The school, located by the Bengaluru National Highway, was established in the 1980s under the auspices of Puttur Vidyavardhana Sanghya.

Another formation d school children made was of the proposed Shri Ram Mandir at #Ayodhya. All such performances enabled d school ensure all of its 3800+ school children participate in d annual festival of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, Kalladka Village, near Mangalore @PTI_News @ANI pic.twitter.com/IdaoySuBY4 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) December 16, 2019

The school's website showcased photographs of Baba Ram Dev visiting the institute and feed a cow.

To eternally etch the memory of great historical figures, the school classrooms are named after Shabari, Abbakka, Baahubali, Shivaji, Sri Krishna, Sharada, Keshava, Madhava, Yadava and others.

All children are given an opportunity to learn Sanskrit and the daily prayer is accompanied with salutations to Saraswati. Chanting of the Bhagavad Gita, the Vedas and hymns are a regular part of the prayer.

The school was upgraded in 2006 to offer undergraduate courses in arts, commerce and science.