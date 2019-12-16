Citizenship Act, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as "weapons of mass polarisation" unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.

Gandhi said he stands in solidarity with those protesting peacefully against them.

"The CAB and NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC," he said on Twitter.

Earlier, his sister and Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also strongly registered her support for the student movement.

Interestingly, the message of non-violence comes a day after a large part of South Delhi including Shaheen Bagh, Ashram Chowk, New Friends Colony, Ashram Chowk witnessed unprecedented violence and arson.

Later, the Delhi Police arrested many students from Jamia Millia Islamia University, though they claimed they were not part of the violence.

