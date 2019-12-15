Delhi's Jamia area turns war zone as anti-CAA protesters clash with police

New Delhi: Protestors clashed with police on Sunday afternoon and set on fire three public buses and a fire tender in New Friends' Colony, leaving a cop and two fire personnel injured, police said.

Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.

Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.

Look the levels of violence by delhi police. These are scenes from the library. Tear gassed inside library.

Rt and share plz #JamiaProtest #PoliceBrutality

Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students.

A vandalized fire tender is seen along a road, as smoke rises in the backdrop during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Nagar, in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI

There was a heavy deployment of police in and around the campus.

"The Delhi Police has gheraoed Jamia students in the library. We do not subscribe to the bus burning incident which happened but those who did it were not from the varsity but outsiders. Innocent students are being targeted," claimed a student who did not wish to be named.

Some others alleged that students have been detained by the police, but there was no confirmation from the Delhi Police, which said they were focussing on bringing the situation under control.

Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the protesters during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony.

The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.

Huge traffic snarls were experienced throughout south Delhi area, from Ashram to Friends Colony to Kalindi Kunj. Photo: IANS

The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there.

The police personnel entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants, they said.

Delhi Police personnel were also seen escorting their injured colleagues to safety as burnt tyres, buses and shards of glasses littered the street around them.

Petrol bombs targeted police personnel, ordinary citizens and the media as a raging mob that seized parts of south Delhi refused to let go. Despite a police flag march in the Jamia Nagar area, and tear gas used to disperse stone pelting protestors, five hours since demonstrators turned violent and clashed with police, anger still seethes.

A violent mob continues to clash with a large contingent of police personnel hurling stones at the media. Jamia metro station area has turned into a war zone.

Protests are set to spill over to central Delhi as students union have requested all students and citizens of Delhi to assemble at the Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO at 9pm to ensure that "the undeclared emergency in Jamia is lifted immediately". JNU students were asked to assemble at Sabarmati Dhaba at 8:30pm, the note issued by the union said.

Residents and commuters in the heart of the national capital were seen running for their lives as the raging mob of almost 1,000 people protested against the Citizenship Act on Sunday. At least five buses were set ablaze or damaged, besides various cars and a bike that were targeted by the mob. Two fire officials were injured in stone pelting as protests against the newly enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, that seized parts of south Delhi for almost an hour as arsonists vandalised and stone pelting mob ran amok threatening residents.

Buses burnt by 'protesters' in Delhi's New Friends Colony not far from Jamia Milia. Firm in my view that protests must be allowed to take place — but anyone destroying property must suffer to the fullest extent of law. #CABProtest

This on the third day of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 that will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.. Jamia students were not involved in the brawl, the varsity union promptly announced.

Locals of the Sarai Julema in the Jamia Nagar clashed with police after trouble began over the organising of a protest against the Citizenship Act around afternoon. Billowing smokes were seen coming out of the red DTDC buses put on fire. Black clouds of smoke could be seen from Ashram Chowk, 4.3 kilometres away.

The situation turned critical when a bus was burned by the protestors and police got into action. A photographer was injured in the stone pelting that took place during the confrontation between protestors and police.

Singh pointed at a car and said: "This car had ladies in them, the family decided to ran away fearing that the protest will hurt them. Gates of the colony were closed immediately by the guards and protestors amrched towards Gate No. 3."

As a precautionary measure, Delhi Police have advised all entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar metro have been closed. At Ashram Gate metro, gate number 3 has been closed and security deployed.

The roads around the area have been closed to traffic since. All those injured in the commotion was rushed to Holy Family Hospital nearby.

Huge traffic snarls were experienced throughout south Delhi area, from Ashram to Friends Colony to Kalindi Kunj. Police diverted traffic from the vicinity as pitched battles continued.

For over an hour Mathura Road opposite New Friends Colony's both carriageways were blocked by demonstrator. and Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that all movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration.

"Motorists coming from Badarpur side are advised to take Modi Mill Flyover from CRRI towards Nehru Place& those coming from Ashram Chowk side are advised to take Ring Road, Moolchand Flyover & BRT Corridor or DND Flyover," it said.

Delhi Fire Chief, Atul Garg told IANS a call was made at 4:42pm that buses were set ablaze. "We had sent four fire tenders which were also attacked by a violent mob," the official said. "Our vehicle was damaged and two firemen were injured. They are in hospital.

"There is so much mob accumulation in the area that we have failed to reach the spot, and the traffic jam has also added to the problem."

A statement issued by the Jamia Milia University said that students were not involved in the burning of buses. "It is done by some outsiders who want to disrupt the peace in the university and the locality around it."

Doing everything to restore peace: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy following the violent protests.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government is doing everything possible at its end to restore peace.

"Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence shud be identified and punished (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet earlier, the chief minister said any sort of violence is unacceptable.

"No one shud (sic) indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud (sic) remain peaceful," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)