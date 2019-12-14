{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

J&K admin extends Farooq Abdullah's detention by 3 months

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
J&K admin extends Farooq Abdullah's detention by 3 months
Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
SHARE

Srinagar: The detention of Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was extended on Saturday by three months and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail, officials said here.

The case of Abdullah, also a five-term parliamentarian, was reviewed by the advisory board of the Home Department of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which recommended extension of his detention under the PSA, they said.
NATION
Concerned over situation in Kashmir, important to restore normalcy: EU envoy

His house, located at Gupkar Road, has been declared a sub-jail by the the union territory's Home Department.

The 82-year-old Abdullah, who became the first chief minister against whom the stringent public safety law was invoked, has a heart pacemaker implanted and had undergone a kidney transplant a few years ago.

Abdullah was among a host of leaders and activists who were detained on August 5 when the centre abrogated Article 370 and divided the state into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The PSA has two sections -- 'public order' and 'threat to security of the state'. The former allows detention without trial for three to one year and the latter for two years.

The PSA is applicable only in Jammu and Kashmir. Elsewhere in the country, the equivalent law is the National Security Act (NSA).
NATION
We are not criminals, says Farooq Abdullah in letter to Shashi Tharoor

Besides Abdullah, his son and former chief minister Omar and ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti, several other leaders have also been under detention since August 5.

An emotional Abdullah had told the media on August 6 that he was pained at the Centre's decision on Article 370.  

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES