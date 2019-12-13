Guwahati: As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are gaining strength, wreaking havoc across North East, indefinite curfew and suspension of internet services continue to be status quo in many states here.

The mounting tensions in the region led to the cancellation of the India-Japan summit scheduled in Guwahati. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was scheduled to visit the city on Sunday for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking tough, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday warned of taking strong action against those involved in arson and violence saying vandalism has no place in any democratic process.

Sonowal also asserted that he was committed to protecting the rights of the indigenous people of the state and urged parents of students to persuade them not to join any agitation which turns violent.

Meanwhile, the indefinite curfew has been relaxed in certain areas. In Dibrugarh municipal area the curfew was relaxed from 8 am for 5 hours on Friday even as large number of people gathered in Chandmari area of Guwahati to observe a fast called by the AASU to protest against the Citizenship Act.

The Army and the security forces were conducting flag marches in Guwahati town which was the epicentre of the protests, besides Dibrugarh and Tezpur.

A large number of people, including artists, singers and filmstars are observing a 10-hour fast called by the influential students' organisation against the Citizenship Act from 6 am.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said that the protests will continue.

"We will not succumb to any pressure and our agitation will continue," he said.

The curfew imposed in parts of Shillong following violent protests was also relaxed on Friday for 12 hours, beginning 10 am, with no untoward incident being reported from the areas, officials said. The curfew was imposed on Thursday night in areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits, which comprise at least 20 neighbourhoods of North Shillong and Mawprem.

On Thursday two persons were killed in police firing and thousands descended on streets defying curfew as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed his government was committed to safeguarding their rights.

Several towns and cities were placed under indefinite curfew, including Guwahati, the epicentre of protests, besides Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli. Night curfew was imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts, officials said.

Protestors burn various materials during a demonstration against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati. Photo: PTI

Internet services in 10 districts were suspended for another 48 hours beginning 12 pm of Thursday to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order, officials said.

The state government had removed the Guwahati Police commissioner Deepak Kumar and appointed Munna Prasad Gupta in his place on Thursday.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Mukesh Agarwal was also transferred and replaced by ADGP (CID) GP Singh.

Meanwhile, internet services in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district have been blocked since midnight till 5 pm on Friday in view of the protests planned against the amended Citizenship Act.

The administration has denied permission to BSP leader and Mayor Furqaan Ali, who wanted to hold a protest against the passage of the citizenship bill in Parliament, District magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said.

Internet suspended in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government had on Thursday withdrew mobile Internet and messaging services across the state for the next 48 hours due to deteriorating law and order situation triggered by protest.

The services have been withdrawn since 5 pm Thursday.

The district administration in the state capital has also clamped curfew in areas under two police stations in view of the "serious" deterioration of law and order.

178 stranded passengers ferried from Dibrugarh to Kolkata

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday said 178 passengers stranded at Dibrugarh in Assam have been flown to Kolkata in an IndiGo flight.

The stranded passengers have been evacuated in a phased manner, the ministry said in a series of tweets earlier in the day.

On Thursday, airlines cancelled flights to various places in Assam, which are witnessing unrest due to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

The ministry also said the temporary suspension of operations on Thursday is being closely monitored.

In consultation with stakeholders, air operations to and from the airport shall resume as soon as the situation improves," it said in a tweet during the day.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the bill turning into an Act.

(With inputs from PTI.)