Protests against Citizenship Act: Ranji matches suspended; ISL game postponed

Protestors gather in a street during a strike against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on the outskirts of Sivasagar town in Assam on Wednesday. PTI
Chennai: The protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the north-eastern states of Assam and Tripura have forced the organisers to suspend the final day's action in the Ranji Trophy matches at Guwahati and Tripura respectively.

Hosts Assam were in the middle of their series-opener against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) while Tripura were facing Jharkhand.

"We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players have been asked to remain in the hotel. The players' safety is paramount," Board of Control for Cricket in India GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told PTI.

"We will take a call later whether the game will be replayed or the points will be shared," he added.
Meanwhile, The Indian Super League (ISL) football match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati was on Thursday postponed indefinitely after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the CAB.

The game was slated to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium.

"Due to the ongoing unrest in Guwahati, match 37 between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has been postponed until further notice," the ISL said in a statement.

"The league has been in consultation with the concerned authorities over the past 48 hours to determine the best course of action. The safety of fans, players and league staff is of paramount importance, which has led to this decision," it added.

"Further information regarding the match will be conveyed in due course."

The two teams did not train on Wednesday and the pre-match media interactions were also called off.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night while the Army was called in at four places.

Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday after the two north-eastern states plunged into chaos over the CAB.

A team official of NorthEast United FC said the side is currently stuck in a hotel in Guwahati.

"We can't get out of the hotel at this moment. Situation is not good here at all," the official said on conditions of anonymity.

