Twist in Unnao case! Was murdered rape victim married to the accused?

More shocking details are emerging on the ghastly attack on a poor rape victim, who died after she was set ablaze by five men, at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Now honour killing angle is suspected amid claims that the man accused of her rape could be her own husband who she had married secretly to avoid earning the wrath of his well-off family.

The twist in the case is based on the emergence of a purported marriage agreement that indicates that the victim had married Shivam Trivedi, last year.

The 23-year-old woman had filed a rape complaint against Shivam and this case was being heard at a Raebareli court. She had also alleged that he had blackmailed her with the images of the sexual assault on her and forced her to be with his friend.

It was earlier too claimed that the deceased woman and Shivam had married without the knowledge of their family members. However, the accused and his family members have denied this.

But according to the agreement, the duo got married as per the Hindu customs on January 15, 2018, and that they agreed to live together as husband-wife. It was also said that they signed such an agreement to avoid legal hurdles.

However, the kin of Shivam, who is from an upper-caste wealthy family, objected to the relationship. He then backed off from the relationship and tried to get back the agreement. When she refused to comply, he threatened the woman and her family, said advocate S N Maurya, who appeared for the victim in the assault case.

It is alleged the accused set her on fire as the woman was going to the Raibareli court on Thursday. She ran for 1 km, screaming for help even as her clothes had burnt. Though she was rushed to a Delhi hospital, she died on Friday.

Fatal injuries



The woman had sustained grievous injuries as she was hit with a rod, stabbed and set ablaze.



Before pouring petrol over her, the accused hit her head with a rod and stabbed with a knife, the woman had said in her statement.

As per the police report, the woman left her home by 4 am on Thursday to attend the trial in the rape case at a court in Rae Bareli. She planned to take the passenger train from Baiswara station at 5 am. Barely 1 km away from the house, the accused attacked her. They first hit her on the head with a rod and then stabbed her on the neck, before setting her on fire.

The woman ran even as her clothes had burnt and that's when the main witness, Raveendra Prakash, saw her. Prakash runs a shop in the area. The woman asked him to call the police. He immediately went inside and phoned the police from his wife's phone.

The victim was also covered with a bedsheet. More people turned up on the spot, hearing her screams.

Prakash also said that he did not see the accused and that the woman was taken to the hospital by the police.

Distraught father



The woman's father is at a loss as what to say.



"What should I do? What should I say? Either the government should finish off the accused. Or else, drop a bomb on our house and kill all of us," he lamented.

Attack amid patch-up talks



Meanwhile, the woman's uncle said the accused had agreed to hold conciliatory talks even on the day before the killing. He said that one of the Shivam's relatives had come to his shop in the town and threatened to kill her.



However, he was turned back by saying that such issues should not be discussed on the road. After this, the uncle said that he took the initiative to hold talks. It was decided that he would hold talks with Shivam on Friday. They fixed the temple ground as the venue for holding talks instead of the house.

As she faced threats from the accused, the woman was staying at a rented house at Lal Ganj town. She came to her home only occasionally. She had returned home on Wednesday night to go to the court the next day.