Concerned over situation in Kashmir, important to restore normalcy: EU envoy

New Delhi: The European Union is concerned over the situation in Kashmir and it is important to restore the freedom of movement and normalcy there, the bloc's Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said on Tuesday.

The ambassador also said that the visit to Kashmir by the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) was not "an expression of EU's policy decision".

"We are concerned about the situation in Kashmir...It is important to restore freedom of movement and normalcy in Kashmir," Astuto said.

Speaking on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he noted that the principle of equality is enshrined in the Indian Constitution and hoped that "it will be upheld".

On cross-border terrorism, he said Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists operating from its soil.

India and Pakistan should resolve issues through dialogue, Astuto said.

Local admin in J&K will take a call on the release of political



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the local administration of Jammu and Kashmir will take a call on the release of detained political leaders in the valley and the Centre won't interfere in the process.



Shah said the government has no intention to keep any leader under custody even for one more day.

"..it is for local administration to decide when political leaders will be released. We don't want to keep anyone (leaders) in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released. There will be no interference from our side," Shah said.

Underlining that the situation is completely normal in the valley, Shah said, "99.5 per cent students of the eleventh class sat for exams there, seven lakh people availed OPD services in Srinagar, Section 144 removed from everywhere.”



(With inputs from PTI)