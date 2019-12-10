New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India, the microblogging platform said on Tuesday.

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

In sports, Vikat Kohli (@imVkohli) wished M.S. Dhoni (@msdhoni) on his birthday, which became the most retweeted tweet in the world of sports. This heartfelt tweet by Kohli on Dhoni's birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans.

Kohli had taken to Twitter to wish Dhoni and wrote: "Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain (sic)."

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

The Tamil entertainment industry continued to rule hearts as well as the Twitter charts. Actor Vijay's (@actorvijay) tweet sharing the poster of his film #bigil became the tweet to receive the most retweets in the entertainment sector, as well as became the tweet to achieve the most retweets with comments overall.

Among hashtags, #loksabhaelections2019 was the most tweeted about hashtags, followed by #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama and #article370.

One of the most exciting and momentous events for India this year was ISRO's #chandrayaan2 mission.

The event represented a technological leap and highlighted India's contribution to space exploration, as the world took to Twitter to respond to every development.

Not before long, #chandrayaan2 had developed into a phenomenon of sorts.

Among most mentioned handles in politics, Union Minister Smriti Irani emerged as the leader on Twitter, followed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.