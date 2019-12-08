Unnao rape victim's family agrees for her last rites; police assures security for kin

Unnao: The family members of the Unnao rape victim on Sunday agreed to perform her last rites following a negotiation with Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram and other senior police officials.

Meshram told reporters the family members will be provided security, and a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The relatives of the aggrieved family have reached the native village of the victim and the body of the rape victim will be buried amidst heavy deployment of police and personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party are present in the village, and after the last rites, they will participate in a condolence programme at the district headquarters.

The sister of the deceased rape victim had earlier said her family will not perform the last rites unless Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in her village and assures of strict action against the accused.

The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in a Delhi hospital on Friday night arrived in her native village here on Saturday. Her sister said the last rites would be performed only in the presence of CM Adityanath.

The district administration is making preparations for the last rites of the 23-year-old rape victim who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns.

The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her.

Meanwhile, several relatives of the aggrieved family and villagers have already reached the home of the victim.

Heavy police force has been deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

An official said that the family is waiting for arrival of some relatives.

After their arrival, the body will be buried as per the wishes of the family members.

"We will bury her in a plot of land that the family owns on the outskirts of the village. As it is she has been burnt enough and there is almost nothing left in her body. We will try and build a memorial for her here," said the victim's brother.

According to the family, unmarried girls were not cremated but buried in their community.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun met the aggrieved family members on Saturday.

A statement issued by the state government said labour minister Maurya handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as assistance to the father of the victim.

"The family will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Apart from this, whatever assistance is needed in future, it will be made available from time to time. The state government is very serious and sensitive towards the unfortunate incident," Maurya said on Saturday.

He also said that directions have been issued to give stringent punishment to the accused.

"The intention of the government is that injustice should not be done to anyone," Maurya said, adding the guilty will not be spared.

(With PTI inputs)