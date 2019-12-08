Death toll in Delhi factory fire climbs to 43

New Delhi: A massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.

A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, they said.

The fire was reported at 5:22am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

#Delhi: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrives at the incident spot. 43 people have lost their lives in the fire incident. https://t.co/jmmh95PvpM pic.twitter.com/SeG3g618E8 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire incident with relatives and locals rushing to the area.

Distraught relatives tried to locate their family members at various hospitals where the injured and dead were taken.

Manoj, 23, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, said his brother Naveen, 18, was working in a handbag manufacturing unit operating from the premises.

"I got a call from his friend informing that he has been injured in the incident. I have no clue which hospital he has been taken to," he said.

According to an unidentified elderly man whose three nephews were working in the factory, "At least 12-15 machines were installed in the unit. I have no idea about the factory owner.

V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals. https://t.co/nWwoNB4u3Q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2019

"My nephews Mohammed Imran and Ikramuddin were inside the factory. I don't know their whereabouts," the man said.

According to him, many units were operating from the premises which was located in a congested area.

Firemen and bystanders at the site of a fire in New Delhi, on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital, LNJP and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said.

Thirty-four people were brought dead to LNJP hospital and smoke inhalation was the primary cause of the death. Some of the bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP, said.

Out of the 15 injured brought to LNJP, nine people are under observation and others have partial injuries, he said.

PM Narendra Modi described the incident as "extremely horrific".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident as tragic and said firemen were doing their best.

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," the chief minister said in a tweet.



(With PTI inputs)