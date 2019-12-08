Will Yediyurappa govt survive Karnataka test? Monday's bypoll results to decide

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Votes polled in Karnataka's by-elections on December 5 in 15 Assembly constituencies will be counted on Monday and results would be declared by evening.

The results of the byelections are crucial for the four-month-old BJP government in Karnataka, as the ruling party requires at least seven seats in the 223-member Assembly for a simple majority, with 112 as the halfway mark.

The BJP government, headed by B S Yediyurappa, needs to win at least six seats to retain its majority in the house as the party currently has 105 MLAs including an independent MLA in the Assembly. The Congress is also eyeing the outcome as it leaders are indicating a tie up with the JD(S) again.

Congress leader B K Hariparasad said "many things will change after the outcome of the results."

Before Yeddyurappa came to power the Congress-JD(S) alliance government fell after the resignation of 14 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs. All the rebel MLAs were disqualified by the previous speaker and now the bypolls are being held in 15 seats as two seats are under litigation in the High Court.

BJP is upbeat and local exit polls in Karnataka predicted that the ruling BJP will win the majority of Thursday's byelections in 15 Assembly segments. Power TV, a Kannada news channel, has estimated a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 Assembly seats for the BJP. For Congress, it predicted three to six wins in the by-elections and 0 to two seats for Janata Dal (Secular).

BJP fielded all the rebel Congress and JD(S) MPs who helped topple the JD(S)-Congress government in the state. Though the party was plagued by cadre revolts on being denied tickets in certain constituencies, the party claims it was a "small issue" and won't affect the results.

While the BJP on record claims it will win all the seats, the party's estimate keeps it anything above 10.

By-elections were held in 15 constituencies on December 5 in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chikkaballapura, K.R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K.R. Pete and Hunsur Assembly seats.

Around 67.9 per cent (26 lakh) of the 38 lakh voters cast their ballots in the 15 constituencies to fill the vacancies caused by the resignation of 14 Congress and three Janata Dal(S) MLAs.

Of the nearly 38 lakh voters in all the constituencies, around 26 lakh voted, with 8 of them in semi-urban and rural areas recording above 75 per cent and 4 seats in Bengaluru registering below 60 per cent.

Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district recorded the highest voting percentage of 90.90, followed by Chikkaballapur 86.84, Hunsur 80.59, K.R. Pete 80.52, Hirekerur 79.03, Yellapur 77.53, Kagwad 76.24 and Athani 75.37.

Bypolls in two seats - Muski in Raichur district and R.R. Nagar in Bengaluru southwest were not held due to a litigation in the Karnataka High Court on their results in the May 2018 Assembly elections.

The BJP and the opposition Congress contested in all the 15 Assembly seats, while the JD(S) in 12 seats.

(With inputs from IANS)