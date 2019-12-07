Woman pours inflammable liquid on daughter to demand justice for Unnao victim

New Delhi: A woman poured inflammable liquid on her minor daughter outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday afternoon demanding justice for the Unnao victim, police said.

The incident occurred nearly an hour after the Unnao gang rape-and-murder victim's body was taken to her village in Uttar Pradesh from Safdarjung after a post-mortem.

The 23-year-old woman was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case filed by her.

After her death, a post-mortem examination of the body was conducted, hospital sources said, adding that its report would be handed over to the police.

The body of the Unnao rape victim is being taken to her village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh by road.

An ambulance carrying the body left Safdurjung Hospital in Delhi a short while ago.

Earlier today, Ghaziabad Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh had said the administration was ready to airlift or take the body by road to her village.