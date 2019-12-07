CM Adityanath to transfer Unnao case to fast-track court, victim's father wants accused 'shot dead'

Lucknow: The death of Unnao gangrape victim at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night has gripped the general public with a deep sorrow and acute anger.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the incident "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family.

"All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given," he said in a statement issued here.

The rape victim, airlifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, died on Friday night.

Victim's family responds

Sitting on the doorstep of their house, the victim's father was categorical in saying that he demands justice on the lines the Hyderabad case.

"I want to see the accused persons being chased and shot dead," he said. "I do not want money or any other kind of help. I want to see that the accused are chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death."

When asked if anyone had come forward to ensure them justice, he said neither any MLA nor official has tried to help them.

"The accused persons had used money power to deny justice to us. My case was not lodged and it was only after the court's directive that it was registered," he said.

The family members expressed deep sorrow that they could not save their daughter's life even though she wanted to live and see to it that the offenders get justice.

The family is also not aware about when and where the cremation has to take place.

SDM Bighapur, Daya Shankar Pathak, declined to reveal when the body would arrive here or when the cremation would take place.

The Unnao rape victim was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her.

Five accused persons, including two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

She died on the day the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an 'encounter' with the Telangana police, triggering a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum -- ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

(With inputs from PTI.)