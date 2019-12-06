Woman dancer shot in face for pausing dance at wedding, two held

Chitrakoot: In a shocking incident, a case of a woman being shot in the face after she stopped dancing at a wedding has come to light.

The bizarre incident, which took place in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, has been caught on a video where the young woman, who was part of a dancing group, is seen on the stage with a co-performer.

In the one-minute long clip, a man in an inebriated condition is heard saying, "Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired)," as soon as the woman stops dancing.

"Sudhir bhaiya, aap goli chala hi do (Brother, you should fire the gun)," another man is heard saying and the woman is suddenly shot from behind, which takes everybody by surprise. The bullet hits her face.

The woman is admitted to a hospital in Kanpur in a critical condition.

According to reports, the video was shot on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter.

One of the village head's family members had reportedly shot at the woman.

The groom's maternal uncles, Mithilesh and Akhilesh, who were on the stage, were also injured in the firing, according to the police.

The groom's paternal uncle Ram Pratap filed a first information report against an unknown man.

Two men were arrested later in the day.

Those who fired the shots were identified as Sudhir Singh and Phool Singh and were arrested on Friday, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

It may be recalled that in a similar incident in 2016, a 25-year-old dancer was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding in Bathinda in Punjab.

Kulwinder Kaur, who was pregnant, was shot in the stomach while performing on stage. She had died on the spot.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)