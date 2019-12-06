All four accused in Telangana vet rape, murder killed in encounter

Hyderabad: All the four accused in the Telangana vet rape and murder have been killed in an encounter on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

According to NDTV, the encounter took place when the four men tried to escape from the clutches of the police when taken to the crime scene for evidence collection and recreation of crime scene.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar has confirmed the encounter.

The encounter occured amidst the massive protests which continued Telangana against the recent gruesome gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here.

The state government had on Wednesday issued an order, setting up a special court (fast track) to try the case which triggered a national outrage with protests continuing across the country.

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said though he understood the sentiments of some countrymen who are seeking immediate punishment to the culprits in the incident, he cannot take such a stand being in the government, as it is not the way the system works.

Police remained tight-lipped on the progress of investigation into the incident.

The charred body of the 25-year old woman veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing.

(With inputs from PTI.)