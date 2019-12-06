Child abuse convicts shouldn't be allowed to file mercy plea: President Kovind

Mount Abu, Rajasthan: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said those convicted under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act should not be allowed to file mercy petition.

He added that "demonic" attacks on women have shaken the conscience of the country and much remains to be done for women's safety.

"Women's safety is a serious issue. A lot of work has been done on this subject but much remains to be done. Incidents of demonic attack on girls shake the conscience of the country.

"It is the responsibility of every parent to instil among boys the feeling of respect for women," Kovind said.

He was addressing a national convention on 'empowerment of women for social transformation' at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu.

The President stressed that a society based on equality and harmony could only be possible by empowering women.

Kovind said the theme of this national conference is very relevant and Brahma Kumaris are carrying out empowerment of women for social change in the true sense.

The President's statement came hours after four people accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed near Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday.

The gangrape-and-murder had triggered a nationwide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The state government had ordered setting up of a special court (fast track) to expedite the trial.

On Thursday, a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was allegedly set on fire by five men, including two accused of raping her in December last year.

