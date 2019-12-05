{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

No proposal to put retirement age either at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service: Govt

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

No proposal to put retirement age either at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service: Govt
SHARE

New Delhi: The government is not considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 or after completion of 33 years of service, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"No sir. There is no proposal to reduce retirement age below 60 years," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The government was asked whether it was actively considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.

There are around 49.93 lakh central government employees, according the latest official data.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES