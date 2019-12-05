Economy shows govt's incompetence, Kashmir arrogance: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram, who has been released from Tihar Jail on bail, met the press after attending the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Focusing primarily on the state of economy, Chidambaram said the BJP government believed that the problems faced by the economy were cyclical even after seven months into the current financial year.

'The revision of GDP figures to 5 per cent is unprecedented,' he said while adding that the centre did not the difference between cyclical and structural issues.

He added that the demand crisis in the economy was real and that the lack of purchasing power was restricting people from buying. He also criticised the centre for the delay in importing onions.

"The government is wrong. It is wrong because it is clueless," he said.

"It is unable to look for the obvious clues because it is stubborn and mulish in defending its catastrophic mistakes like demonetisation, flawed GST, tax terrorism, regulatory overkill, protectionism, and centralised control of decision-making in the Prime Minister's Office."

He added that the economy suffered because the government banished all good economists-Raghuram Rajan, Arvind Subramanian, Arvind Panagriya, Urjit Patel-from policy making.

According to the Congress leader, the previous UPA dispensation had lifted 14 crore people out of poverty between 2004-2014, while the NDA had pushed millions of people below the poverty line since 2016.

"The economy can be brought out of the slowdown, but this government is incapable of doing that," he said. "I believe that the Congress and some other parties are better equipped to pull the economy out of the slowdown and push economic growth, but we have to wait for better times."

Asked about industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who had asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah if people were scared to criticise the government, Chidambaram said: "There is fear everywhere. Media also gripped with fear."

He said if the government believed that the Gandhi family did not require SPG protection, "then that is a cross the government has to bear".

The government has recently withdrawn the Special Protection Group security cover given to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The former finance minister was released on bail on Wednesday night. 'I am happy to have stepped out (of prison) and breathing air of freedom,' he had said after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

As Chidambaram walked out of the Tihar jail on Wednesday, he had received a rapturous welcome by scores of Congress supporters.

Chidambaram, 74, was released from the prison after being granted bail in a money laundering case linked to the INX Media. His son Karti was on hand to receive the Union minister.

Dressed in his trademark long-sleeved white shirt and dhoti, Chidambaram, whose custody entered the 106th day on Wednesday with most of the time spent behind bars, was surrounded by a posse of newsmen and photographers.

"After 106 days of pre-trial incarceration, not a single charge has been framed against me," he told reporters outside the prison where hundreds of Congress supporters and party leaders were present.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the former Union finance minister, who has been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

(With inputs from PTI.)