Amit Shah meets Fathima Latheef’s kin, assures CBI probe into her suicide

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured a CBI probe into the death of Keralite student Fathima Latheef at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras last month.

An order in this regard would be made in one week, Amit Shah told Fathima's father and sister.

A woman IG would be in charge of the investigation. Apart from Fathima's case, the deaths at other premier institutions would also fall into the purview of the investigation, Shah said.

Fathima's father Abdul Latheef and sister met the Union Minister in the national capital along with the MPs from Kerala on Thursday. They also submitted a complaint to the Prime Minister.

A native of Kilikollur in Kerala's Kollam district, 18-year-old Fathima was found dead at her hostel room in the IIT on November 9. After she failed to turn up for breakfast, enquiries were made and she was found dead. Her relatives had alleged foul play over the incident.

Fathima had named those responsible for her death in two notes saved on her phone. Her family had made these notes public. The kin had also voiced their dissatisfaction over the laxity from the part of the police in the preliminary investigation.

Fathima's father had recently alleged that her other Keralite classmates had played a role in her death. Non-resident Indian (NRI) students are also part of this. He said that he would approach the High Court with all the details, including their names.

Daughter of Adbul Latheef and Sajitha, Fathima had secured the first rank in the entrance am for the Humanities and Social Science course at the IIT this year.