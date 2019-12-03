Five days after a Telangana vet's rape and murder send shivers down the spine of the nation's consciousness, reported rape cases is on an exponential rise in the country.

A 9-year-old was raped and killed in Karnataka by a 34-year-old man on Tuesday. In another instance, a girl was shot dead and burnt after being allegedly raped in Kukudha village of Bihar's Buxar district .

A Telangana vet was burnt to death after she was gang raped by four men on November 27. Her body dumped under the culvert at Shadnagar of Telangana on November 28 morning.

All the four men - including a truck driver and three cleaners- involved in the gruesome murder were arrested on November 29.

The public outrage and nationwide demonstrations following the 2012 Delhi gang rape case and the death sentence awarded to the accused in the case has done little to improve the situation of women in the country.

Different circumstances, different victims, same tragic fate.

The seven years from 'Nirbhaya' to 'Disha' has done nothing to grow a consciousness in the hearts of these criminals lurking in every neighborhood or instil even the slightest fear in their hearts.

If anything it has emboldened them to commit the heinous crime with little regard for the consequences.

9-year-old girl raped, killed in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death at a village in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

A resident of Sulepet in Chicholi Taluk, she had gone missing on Monday evening after she went out to play with her friends.

Her blood-stained naked body was found in the field near a pond on the outskirts of the village on Monday night, police said.

A 34-year-old tailor, identified as Yallappa Mahadevappa Sedam, with whom the girl was allegedly last seen, has been arrested, police said.

"The man had lured the girl to eat a packaged snack and then took her to the field where he allegedly perpetrated the crime," a senior police official at Sulepet police station told PTI.

Following the incident, protests erupted in Sulepet on Tuesday, where hundreds of people hit the road, holding aloft placards and raising slogans, demanding capital punishment to the alleged rapist.

A large number of school girls also staged a sit-in demonstration on the road, blocking vehicular movement.

While schools in the village were closed in view of the protests, police made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

The Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang has been camping in the village.

Girl raped, shot, burnt in Bihar's Buxar

Buxar: A girl was shot dead and burnt after being allegedly raped in Kukudha village of Bihar's Buxar district on Monday night.

Police recovered the charred body of the girl this morning (around 6 am) from a deserted field under the jurisdiction of Itadhi police station, Buxar Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar told PTI.

Buxar is around 100 km from the capital Patna.

"After being informed by people police recovered the body of a girl who was burnt above her waist", the Dy SP said adding it appears she was raped before being murdered.

The Dy SP said the incident may have occurred on Monday night.

The officer said the identity and age of the victim were yet to be ascertained.

"Wether the girl is a minor or major will be clear once the post-mortem report comes," he added.

Itadhi police station officials told PTI that the girl was allegedly raped and shot dead by the perpetrators before being burnt with the intention to destroy the evidence.

The victim was shot one bullet in her head, they said adding police have recovered an empty cartridge from the spot.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot in the morning but none of them could identify the girl as she was badly burnt above waist, police sources said.

Efforts to contact District Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma turned futile as he did pick the phone call.

Class 11 girl raped by relative in Rajasthan

Kota: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor, who is his relative, in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly raped the girl at her home on Sunday night, when her family members were asleep. He then threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, Sub-Inspector, Pedawa police station, Rajkumar said.

The Class 11 student gathered up courage and on Monday morning narrated the incident to one of her teachers at school who advised her to lodge a police complaint in this matter, the SI said.

The accused used to frequently visit the survivor's home. She lost her mother a few years ago and lives with her father and grandmother, the SI said citing the complaint.

The girl also alleged that she had also been raped by the man in the past, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the girl was sent for medical examination, the officer said.

NHRC takes note

Expressing serious concern over incidents of sexual violence against women, the National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Centre and all states and UTs seeking reports on the standard operating procedures to deal with such cases and use of the Nirbhaya Fund.

The Commission observed that the largest democracy in the world, which has adopted the longest written constitution and has a rich cultural heritage of gender equality, is today being criticised for having the "most unsafe environment for women".

Meanwhile, taking a serious view of some news channels and social media sites disclosing the identity of a 22-year-old woman veterinarian, who was raped and murdered near here, besides airing images of the accused, the police have issued notices to them with a direction to stop it.

(With PTI inputs.)