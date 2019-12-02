{{head.currentUpdate}}

South actors Radha Ravi, Namitha join BJP

Chennai: South Indian actors Namitha and Radha Ravi joined the BJP here in the presence of its national working president J P Nadda, the party said on Saturday.

A popular Tamil and Telugu actress, Namitha had joined the AIADMK in the presence of former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa in early 2016.
Fadnavis was made Maharashtra CM to save Rs 40,000 crore: BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde

Radha Ravi, a former AIADMK MLA, had quit the DMK in March this year after he was suspended for indiscipline and joined the ruling party again.

Son of iconic yesteryear actor and a stalwart of the Dravidian movement, 'Nadigavel,' M R Radha, Ravi had often switched loyalties between the main opposition DMK and the ruling party.

Known for his controversial remarks on a number of issues, he was suspended from the DMK for an alleged sexist remark against actress Nayanthara.

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao tweeted: "BJP is the future of South Indian Politics. Famous actress Namitha and actor Radha Ravi joined BJP in presence of BJP National Working President Shri @JPNadda ji in Chennai."

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada, who was earlier removed from the Dubbing Union by Radha Ravi during the #MeToo movement, criticised the BJP for including him in the party.

“This man, Mr Radha Ravi is known to insult, abuse women at multiple events; even speeches on ‘Go ahead!! Rape! He runs a Dubbing Union that bans those who question him / complain of sexual harassment in the industry. What message are you giving to women now?” she wrote on micro blogging site Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)

