One held over rape, murder of six-year-old in Rajasthan

40-year-old detained in connection with six-year-old's rape and murder in Rajasthan
Jaipur: A 40-year-old man was detained on Monday in connection with the rape and murder of a six-year-old in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said.

Mahendra, alias Dholu, is being interrogated as a suspect in the killing of the child whose body was found at an isolated place near Khedli village near Aligarh town on Sunday morning, Aligarh police station SHO Ram Krishan said.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday night that the accused will not be spared.
Hyderabad doctor's rape-murder case in fast-track court, announces KCR

The rape and murder of the minor girl is highly condemnable and shameful. The accused of the heinous crime will not be spared, Gehlot said.

Police said the 'Dholu' was caught on the basis of evidence collected from the crime scene.

The child went missing after a sports function in school on Saturday. The function got over at 3pm and she was not seen after that.

Her family members started looking for her and found the body the next morning in an isolated spot about 400 metres from the school.

She was strangled to death with her school belt which was tied around her neck.

