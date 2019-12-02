Fadnavis was made Maharashtra CM to save Rs 40,000 crore: BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde

Mumbai: Days after Devendra Fadnavis resigned barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time as Maharashtra chief minister, former union minister and BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde sought to give a new twist to the episode describing the government formation by the BJP as a 'drama' played out to ensure that the funds meant for development works were 'protected'.

The BJP leader from Karnataka has sparked off a major political controversy with the claim that Fadnavis "moved Rs 40,000-crore back to the Centre". This, he alleged, was done to prevent its "misuse" of these development funds by the new Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government if it came to power.

Addressing a gathering, reportedly during campaign in bypoll-bound Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district on Saturday, he said, "More than about Rs 40,000 crore was under CM's control. If NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena come to power certainly that Rs 40,000 crore would not have gone for development work and would have gone for different things (misused)."

"It was entirely planned earlier itself. Once we got to know (about three parties forming government) it was decided that a drama has to be played out. So, adjustments were made and oath was taken (by Fadnavis as CM), after oath within 15 hours Fadnavis systematically ensured that it (money) reaches where it had to and protected it," the BJP leader said, speaking in Kannada.

He added: "You all know our man in Maharashtra became CM for 80 hours. Then, Fadnavis resigned. Why did he do this drama? Didn't we know that we don't have majority and yet he became CM... This is the question everyone is asking.”

Fadnavis immediately rubbished his party colleague's allegations as preposterous and "100 per cent baseless".

"I don't know what he (Hegde) has said... I have not taken any such policy decision as the CM. All such allegations are false," Fadnavis said.

He said as far as the Bullet Train project is concerned, the Maharashtra government has not given to or taken a single rupee from the Centre and the state's role is limited to land acquisition.

"Those who are ignorant of the state-Centre accounting systems make such misleading statements. I call upon the state finance department to probe the issue and bring the truth before the people," Fadnavis declared.

The Congress upped the ante on Monday over the comments made by Hegde.

Lashing out at the BJP, Randeep Surjewala, media head of the Congress, demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Surjewala tweeted on Monday: "A Union minister opened the Pandora's box of Modi government, BJP's anti-Maharashtra face has been unmasked. Was the federal structure being trumped? Was Rs 40,000 crore of the welfare funds meant for the welfare of the public and the farmers withdrawn due to a conspiracy? Prime Minister, Reply!"

Commenting on Hegde's claim, NCP National Spokesperson Nawab Malik said that it is not possible to transfer such a huge amount of Rs 40,000 crore back to the Centre.

"However, if this was indeed done, then there's something wrong somewhere, and a gross injustice has been done to the state," Malik asserted.

The Shiv Sena on Monday described Hegde's claim as treachery of Maharashtra. Calling the purported act of Fadnavis as treachery, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Fadnavis and the BJP were "criminals" of people of Maharashtra.

The state Chief Secretary and CM Uddhav Thackeray will clarify on the issue, Raut said..

Other Sena, NCP and Congress leaders have interpreted Hegde's statement as "casting serious doubts on the integrity and intentions" of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and condemned it.

The social media also went viral with the reports with mixed reactions and some questioning the motives behind the short-lived 80-hour long government which took office on November 23.

Fadnavis was sworn in by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a hush-hush ceremony on November 23 for a second term after stunning midnight developments where NCP's Ajit Pawar had revolted against his party and propped up the government with BJP.

However, three days later, Fadnavis resigned as chief minister ahead of the floor test, admitting he does not have the numbers shortly after his deputy Ajit Pawar quit the government.

Subsequently, on November 28, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, heading an unlikely alliance of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

The Shiv Sena broke up its three-decade alliance with the BJP over sharing of the chief minister's post after contesting the assembly elections together and the combine winning a comfortable majority.