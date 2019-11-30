Uddhav Thackeray-led govt to face floor test today

Mumbai: After the grand swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.

The floor test will be held in the afternoon, a Vidhan Bhavan official told PTI.

Governor B S Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.

NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil was on Friday appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly. He replaces BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who was earlier this week appointed to the post.

Walse Patil is a former speaker of the Assembly.

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting.

Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.

The MLAs had taken earlier oath on Novemeber 27 following a Supreme Court order.

Thackeray took oath more than a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared. The weeks following the results saw political equations in the state turning topsy-turvy.

Soon after the results came in, Thackeray reminded the ally BJP of its promise to share the CM's post. But BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis denied that such a promise had been made. An enraged Thackeray called off government formation talks, saying he could not tolerate being dubbed liar. The falling apart of the saffron combine led to formation of an unlikely alliance between the Sena on one hand and ideologically divergent Congress and Nationalist Congress Party on the other.

(With PTI inputs.)