How police nabbed those behind rape, murder of Hyderabad doctor

Hyderabad: The brutal rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor has sent shockwaves across the country.

The 25-year-old-woman's charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Police claimed that the four men behind her death had also tried to forcibly make the woman drink alcohol.

The last phone call made by the woman veterinarian on Wednesday night, helped the police crack the case.

According to the police, Mohammed Arif, the truck driver and the main accused, had given her his mobile number to gain her confidence before committing the crime along with another driver and two cleaners.

When the victim returned to Tondupally toll gate on Outer Ring Road at around 9pm to collect her parked scooty, Arif came to her and said that her vehicle was punctured. He offered to help her by sending the two-wheeler through his cleaner to the repair shop.

The victim was reluctant but Arif gave her his mobile number to gain her confidence. When the cleaner did not return with the bike after 15 minutes and Arif was also not around, she called him. When the accused returned, they caught hold of her and committed the crime.

Analysis of the victim's call data led the investigators to Arif. Subsequently, three other accused were also arrested.

Protestors and police clash during a demonstration. PTI

The police revealed that the perpetrators of the horrendous crime raped the victim one by one between 9:30pm and 10:20pm.

According to the police report, they showed no mercy when the victim kept crying for help. They also forcibly put liquor in her mouth while sexually assaulting her.

After committing the crime, they took the victim, who was apparently unconscious, to the truck cabin. The accused even sexually assaulted her on the truck before heading towards Shadnagar town.

The investigations revealed that the victim died of asphyxiation as the accused had held her mouth and nose tightly.

After reaching near Shadnagar town, the accused had doubts that the victim may still be alive. They not only dumped her under a culvert, but also set her afire.

The police said the accused had noted the victim parking her vehicle at 6pm and while consuming liquor hatched a plan to commit the crime. They deflated the rear tyre of the Scooty to trap the victim when she returned later to take back her vehicle.

Accused remanded to judicial custody

Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, a magistrate in Shadnagar town, about 50 km from Hyderabad, on Saturday remanded the accused to judicial custody for 14 days. The magistrate was brought to the Shadnagar police station as the accused could not be escorted to court due to protesters outside the police station demanding death for the accused.

The accused were later shifted to the Cherlapally Jail in Hyderabad amid tight security.

Police had to use mild force to control the crowd, police sources said.

Stones were hurled at a police vehicle as they were being taken to a jail in Hyderabad.

Police maintained tight vigil as people staged protests outside the station and shouted slogans against the culprits.

Cops accused of delayed response

Meanwhile, the veterinarian's family told the National Commission for Women on Saturday that Hyderabad Police wasted precious time which could have been used to save her life.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the women's panel visited the family who told them that the police played a "negative role" in the case.

The family members also said the police even alleged she had eloped with someone, Sharma said.

She also slammed Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali's remarks on the victim, saying such politicians do not deserve such positions and need to be sensitised about the sensitive matter.

Ali stoked a controversy asking why she had not called police immediately.

The NCW, in its report, said prima facie it observed that police officials delayed taking action in this case.

NCW member Shyamala Kundar said she recommended action against policemen, after inquiry, who allegedly did not respond on time to the family's complaint.

She found fault with the policemen who allegedly told the victim's sister, who had gone to lodge a complaint, that the case did not fall under their jurisdiction.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

