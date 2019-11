Four held in rape and murder of Telangana vet, case to be heard in fast-track court

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police on Friday picked up four suspects in connection with a gang rape and murder of a 22-year-old veterinarian in the outskirts here on Wednesday.

Those detained include a truck driver and a cleaner. The police suspect the girl was gang raped by the accused, who later strangulated her to death and burnt the body.

While the victim was gang raped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts here, her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district.

The incident sent shockwaves across the state, drew all round condemnation besides bringing people from all walks of life out on streets in protest against the heinous crime. They also raised the issue of law and order in the particular district.

Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday condemned the incidentand promised to personally monitor the case.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, said the government would ensure that the victim gets justice at the earliest.

Police suspect the victim was raped and murdered by those who offered to help her in rectifying a punctured two-wheeler.

The victim's clothes, footwear and a liquor bottle were recovered by the police near the toll plaza, where she had parked her scooty.

Ten police teams were directed immediately after the crime broke, to crack the case.

According to the police, the victim had called her sister around 9.45 p.m. that her vehicle was punctured and somebody has offered to help her. They had promised to take her vehicle for repair.

The sister, however, did mention to the police that she felt the victim was feeling threatened by some truck drivers standing nearby.

The victim's sister had advised her to leave the vehicle, go to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, when the sister later called her back, her mobile phone was switched off.

The family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 p.m.

The police on Thursday morning found the charred body of the victim near Shadnagar.

Investigations revealed that the victim had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend duty at the veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist.

When she returned at the same place around 9 p.m., she found the two-wheeler punctured.

Police suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the victim.

Case to be tried in fast-track court

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday said the accused involved in gangrape and murder of a young veterinarian will be tried in a fast-track court and the government will try to ensure that the guilty are awarded death penalty.

He told reporters this case will be tried like the case relating to rape and murder of a nine-month-old girl in Warangal.

Within two months of the gruesome incident in Warangal, a local court in August sentenced 27-year-old convict to death.

Ali, who called on the family members of the veterinarian, said the investigations were likely to be completed by Friday evening.

Telangana's senior cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said he will personally monitor the case relating to the murder of young veterinarian Priyanka Reddy.

"Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder of Priyanka Reddy. I am confident that the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest," tweeted Rama Rao, who is Minister for Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

"I'll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100", added Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR. He is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and is also working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).