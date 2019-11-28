Mamata set for clean sweep in West Bengal bypolls, NRC list likely backfired

West Bengal's ruling TMC on Thursday looked set to win all the three assembly seats bypolls for which were held on Monday, bagging Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar, and establishing an unassailable lead in Karimpur.

The defeat is solely seen as a reaction to the fear psychosis the BJP had created in the name of the NRC in West Bengal.

Tapan Deb Sinha of the Trinamool Congress won the Kaliaganj seat in a close contest, defeating his nearest BJP rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar by 2,418 votes, EC officials said. Congress's Paramathanath Roy had won the seat in the last assembly election. The party had fielded his daughter Dhritashree, who finished third.

Kaliaganj is an assembly segment under Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency, which the BJP had won barely a few months ago.

TMC's Pradip Sarkar wrested Kharagpur Sadar seat from the BJP. He defeated Premchandra Jha of the saffron party by a comfortable margin of 20,788 votes.

The loss in Kharagpur Sadar came as a shock for the BJP whose state president Dilip Ghosh was the MLA from there before he got elected to the Lok Sabha from Medinipur. Kharagpur Sadar in an assembly segment in Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.

TMC nominee for Karimpur Bimalendu Sinha Roy has established a lead of more than 23,000 votes over his BJP rival Jaiprakash Majumdar, and looks all set to retain the seat for his party. TMC's Mohua Mitra had bagged Karimpur in the last polls before she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar.

This is for the first time that the TMC has bagged the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur seats.

Dedicating the party's victory to the people of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said voters had "paid back" the BJP for its "arrogance of power".

"We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of Bengal," she told a TV news channel.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, instead of trying to strenghten themselves, are "helping" the BJP in West Bengal, Banerjee said.

That NRC made a huge impact in the Kaliaganj bypoll may be attributed to the fact that nearly 20 per cent of the population in the constituency consists of the Rajbanshi community, which has connections to Assam. Apparently, this group feared the possibility of impact of NRC as in Assam, more than 50 per cent of those branded as non citizens are from the Hindu community.

BJP leads in Uttarakhand bypolls

Dehradun: The BJP is leading by over 3,000 votes in the by-election to the Pithoragarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand, an official said on Thursday.

At the end of the 10th round of counting, BJP's Chandra Pant was leading over her nearest rival Anju Lunthi of the Congress by 3,343 votes.

Counting of votes for the Pithoragarh seat where the bypoll was held on November 25 began at 8 am.

The bypoll was held as the seat fell vacant in June following the death of BJP MLA and cabinet minister Prakash Pant .

Pant's wife Chandra is taking on Lunthi. Samajwadi Party's Manoj Bhatt is also in the fray.