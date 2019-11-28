INX-Media case: SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram's bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the plea filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX-Media money laundering case.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit in a sealed cover the relevant documents related to the case, which the probe agency wants to place on record for perusal of the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, told the court that Chidambaram continues to wield "substantial influence" on crucial witnesses even from custody.

Senior advocates Kabil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, told the bench that there was neither any evidence linking Chidambaram directly or indirectly to it nor there was any material to show that he had influenced witnesses or tampered with any evidence.

The apex court is dealing with Chidambaram's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him bail in the case.