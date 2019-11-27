Ajit Pawar back in NCP fold, Sule hugs cousin

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who last week rebelled against his party to support the BJP to form government but resigned as deputy chief minister on Tuesday seems to be back in the party.

As Ajit Pawar entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Wednesday morning for the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, his cousin and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule greeted him with a warm hug.

Ajit Pawar said he continues to be in his party and that there is no reason "to create" confusion about it.

"I have nothing to say (right now), I will speak at the right time. I had said earlier also, I am in the NCP and I will remain in the NCP. There is no reason to create confusion," Ajit Pawar told reporters here.

On his late Tuesday night visit to 'Silver Oak', his uncle and NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar said, "It is my right to meet my leader."

The NCP legislator, who won the October 21 state polls from Pune's Baramati seat with a margin of 1.65 lakh votes, shocked his party and family last Saturday after he joined hands with the BJP and became deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

NCP MP Supriya Sule

The NCP subsequently sacked him as its legislature unit leader the same day. However, he continues to be a member of the party.

Ajit Pawar on Tuesday resigned as Dy CM citing "personal reason", following which Fadnavis too stepped down as chief minister, leading to collapse of the BJP-led government.

Sule greets cousin with hug

Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was standing at the Vidhan Bhavan's entrance to greet her party legislators when Ajit Pawar reached the Vidhan Sabha. She was quick to put the past few days behind her and give her cousin a warm welcome hug.



After Ajit Pawar revolted against the party to back a BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, a visibly moved Sule in her WhatsApp status then said the Pawar family and the party had split.

"Who do you trust in life. Never felt so cheated in life. Defended him, loved him. Look what I get in return," she had said in another status post, about Ajit Pawar.

A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly commenced here on Wednesday to administer oath to the newly-elected members.

The newly-elected members could not take oath earlier even one month after the results of the Assembly polls were announced due to dramatic political developments in the state.

The state remained under President's rule for 13 days between November 12 and 23 after no political party was able to form a government.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Koshyari to appoint a pro tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself by 5 pm.

(With inputs from PTI.)