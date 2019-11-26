4 detained political leaders released in Kashmir

Srinagar: The process of releasing detained mainstream politicians in Kashmir has begun.

Sources told IANS that former J&K ministers Ashraf Mir and Hakeem Yasin were released from the MLA Hostel here on Monday. Two other political leaders -- Dilawar Mir and Ghulam Hassan Mir, who were under house arrest -- have also been freed, sources said.

As per the sources, around 50 detained mainstream politicians will be released over the next few days.

The detained political leaders, who were earlier kept in the Centaur Lake View Hotel on the banks of Dal Lake, were moved to the MLA Hostel here last week.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was recently shifted from a guest house in Chashme Shahi to a government accomodation on M.A. Road, while another former CM, Farooq Abdullah, continues to remain under detention at his own house since August 5, after Article 370 granting special status to J&K was abrogated by the Parliament.

Farooq Abdullah's son and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah continues to be in detention at the Hari Niwas state guest house here.