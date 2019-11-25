Maharashtra: Massive show of strength by Sena-NCP-Congress, parades 162 MLAs

Mumbai: In an unprecedented action in Indian politics, the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress combine on Monday organised a public parade of their 162 supporting MLAs in a bid to disprove the claims of 170 legislators made by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Ajit Pawar.

The parade comes barely 12 hours before the scheduled hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning on the parties' challenge to the new government sworn-in early Saturday morning with Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as deputy CM, creating a political upheaval in the state.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any orders. On the day of floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra.

Besides the enthusiastic 162 MLAs of the three 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' partners, top leaders of all three parties like Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sanjay Raut, Ashok Chavan, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad, and Aditya Thackeray and others were present.

This public parade, including a joint photo-session, comes a day after the top leaders of the three parties address 'cross-meetings' of the legislators of each other's parties, again a unique development in politics.

Earlier, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had tweeted, urging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to come and witness the strength of the alliance.

"We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7pm,” Raut tweeted tagging the governor.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs assembled at Hotel Grand Hyatt take a pledge, "I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray & Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP."

AN NCP leader told PTI that the motive behind the move is to turn the public perception towards them. “Once we parade 162 MLAs in one hall, the entire nation will come to know that BJP is playing a dirty game in Maharashtra by misusing office of the governor," he said.

MLAs of the three parties are currently staying at different hotels in the city.

The Shiv Sena said it had submitted the signatures of 63 MLAs (including independents), while the Congress and the NCP claimed to have submitted signatures of 44 and 51 MLAs respectively.