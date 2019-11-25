Maharashtra LIVE updates: BJP claims support of 170 MLAs; Sena-NCP-Congress combine claims backing of 154 MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday examined two important letters--the Governor's letter inviting Devendra Fadnavis and the letter of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government in the state—to examine the validity of the BJP led government in Maharashtra.

The top court had asked the Centre to place the letters before it by 10:30am on Monday morning after hearing a plea by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to invite Devendra Fadanvis to form the state government. The hearing is currently underway in the court.



The post-poll alliance of the three parties christened as 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', which was busy devising modalities of government formation in Maharashtra, was caught unawares as the fluid political situation changed dramatically on Saturday morning as first the President's rule was revoked and then Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively around 8:00 am.

The exact number of the MLAs currently with the NCP could not be confirmed. The party had won 54 seats in the 288 -member House in the assembly elections.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, for the time being, did not accede to the fervent request of the petitioners that the Fadanvis government be asked to undertake a floor test within 24 hours.

The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Saniv Khanna, rather said that the issue that the state government be asked to undergo an immediate floor test would be taken up on Monday after perusing the letters of the Governor and the BJP leader.

Ajit Pawar-Fadnavis late night meet

After remaining ensconced in his south Mumbai residence throughout Sunday, NCP leader and newly-anointed deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late night and held closed-door discussions. Senior BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Vinod Tawade and Girish Mahajan attended the meeting held at the official residence of the chief minister.

A late night tweet from the CMO Maharashtra, however, said the CM and the Deputy CM discussed various measures for rain-hit farmers.

A day after his stunning volte face, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he was still with the NCP, adding Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader.

In a series of tweets after thanking BJP leaders for their congratulatory messages, Ajit Pawar also said the "BJP- NCP alliance" will provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," the 60-year-old leader tweeted.

Reacting to his nephew Ajit Pawar's tweets, NCP president Sharad Pawar said there was no question of an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra.

"Shri Ajit Pawars statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people," he added.

NCP, Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to different location

In a late night development on Sunday, MLAs of the NCP were shifted from a suburban resort to another hotel in Mumbai, sources said.

The MLAs travelled in a bus to a different hotel from Hotel Renaissance in Powai where they were put up since Saturday night, hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as deputy chief minister.

It is also learnt that MLAs of the Shiv Sena, who are staying at Lalit Hotel near the Mumbai airport, will also be moved to another hotel.

Meanwhile, independent MLA Ravi Rana, who has extended his support to the BJP, claimed the Shiv Sena will witness a "big earthquake" soon.

He claimed that Fadnavis will get the support of 175 MLAs.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed that 52 to 53 NCP MLAs are back with the party. Four of the 'rebel' MLAs are back with the party, sources claimed.