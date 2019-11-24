Maharashtra LIVE updates: SC to verify Fadnavis' majority claim and Governor's invite tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also issued notices to Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce letters of the Governor tomorrow at 10:30 am for passing orders.

"If Devendra Fadnavis has numbers to prove majority, let him prove it on the floor of House, else we have numbers to form government in Maharashtra," senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the combine, submitted before a bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakanth Pattil during a celebration held at the Maharashtra BJP state office on Saturday. Photo: Vishnu V Nair

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, also appearing for the combine, submitted that 41 MLAs of NCP are with Sharad Pawar.

While 54 is the total strength of NCP, 41 MLAs wrote to the Maharashtra Governor saying Ajit Pawar has been removed as its leader, Singhvi told the bench.

Sibal said that November 30 deadline given by the Governor to the ruling party to prove majority is meant to do 'something else'.

"It is a complete 'betrayal and annihilation' of democracy where government has been allowed to be formed when 41 NCP MLAs are not with them, " they submitted.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for some BJP and independent MLAs, said the plea filed by the combine should have been filed in Bombay High Court.

The petitioners had alleged that the governor has acted in a "partisan manner" and allowed himself to be a "pawn in the BJP's illegal usurpation of power".

The three parties had also sought a direction to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite them to form government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Koshyari at a hush hush ceremony here, leading to lifting of the President's rule in the state.

Ajit Pawar's volte face created fissures in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis was his personal choice and not that of the party.

Sena-NCP-Cong combine has support of 165 MLAs: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has the support of 165 MLAs to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly, and said the BJP's "gamble" of breaking Ajit Pawar from the NCP will backfire.

Addressing reporters here, Raut alleged that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari allowed the new government (headed by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis) to be formed on the basis of "bogus" documents shown by Ajit Pawar.

He also said the deadline of November 30 given to the government to prove majority is only to enable defections.

"The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress (together) have 165 MLAs. If the governor calls for an identification parade, in 10 minutes we can prove our majority," Raut said.

He said Ajit Pawar made the "biggest mistake of his life" by betraying Sharad Pawar, a people's leader.

"Breaking Ajit Pawar from the NCP is the last gamble of the BJP which will backfire," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Ajit Pawar "misled" his party MLAs, he alleged, adding that and most of them had returned to the NCP fold.

Raut also said that November 23 was a "black Saturday" in the history of Maharashtra.

The BJP has no right to call the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi as 'black day', he said.

"If the BJP had majority, why was the swearing in done in such secrecy?" Raut asked, and said the governor acted in a "biased manner", giving enough time to the BJP.

"The Shiv Sena and NCP were given 24 hours and the BJP has been given time till November 30," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Raut said, "I thought the BJP understands trade. The party thought Ajit Pawar can wean away 30 to 40 MLAs. But only five went. This must be Ajit Pawar's strength. If the trade was genuine, the BJP wouldn't be selling adulterated product."

Raut also said the BJP had harmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image.

