'More twists than GoT': Twitter reacts to Maharashtra political turnaround

New Delhi: The political shocker in Maharashtra, as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returned as the chief minister, may have caused much grief to the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena but the early morning development left netizens amused on Twitter.

While some took to comparing the BJP's turnaround to oft-shocking plot lines in HBO's show 'Game of Thrones', others credited Amit Shah to be the 'best finisher' and compared him to 'Chanakya'.

Following up on the recent viral trend of tweeting with 'I am gonna tell my kids', Shrishty Sharma, a Twitter user, posted a photo of Amit Shah with former Indian cricket captain M S Dhoni.

I am gonna tell My Kids that they both were the "Best Finishers" of Our Nation in Their Respective Field ❤#MaharashtraGovtFormation pic.twitter.com/UzG5qygoS4 — Shrishty Sharma🇮🇳 (@ShrishtySharma) November 23, 2019

"I am gonna tell My Kids that they both were the 'Best Finishers' of Our Nation in Their Respective Field," read the tweet.

Meme_menaria, another user of the microblogging website, wrote, "Gonna tell my kids that he is the director of Game of Thrones", with a photo of the BJP president.

Gonna tell my kids that he is the Director of Game of Thrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zxRl5Pk1Ro — meme_menaria (@MemeMenaria) November 23, 2019

"The last few hours of #MaharashtraPolitics has more twists than the entire final season of #GameofThrones," said another Twitter user.

The website buzzed with varying hashtags as people reacted to the ongoing political development in the western state.

While #DevendraIsBack trended with around 9,000 tweets, #MaharashtraPolitics garnered a whopping 2.5 lakh tweets.

#GameofThrones, #BJPNCP, #MotaBhai, #SanjayRaut, #AmitShah, #MahaKhichdiSarkar, #Chanakya, as well as calling back to India's retaliation across the Line of Control #SurgicalStrike also trended on the website.

Never say never, never ever https://t.co/9GnORpvfVu — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) November 23, 2019

While Animesh Jain 'felt sad' for media houses who said Amit Shah's politics had failed, Rajesh Nayak found it amusing that the news papers 'lost importance' with headlines based on last evening's development that Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray was to become the state's chief minister.

"Today's news paper has lost its importance along with #ShivaSena," Nayak wrote.

"When Mota Bhai doesn't say anything, opposition must worry much more than when he speaks. Feeling sad for those who wrote failed #chanakya articles on @AmitShah," Jain shared on Twitter.

After a month-long impasse over finalising the next chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister early morning after he joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as the state's chief minister.

Twitterati also drew comparison between Bollywood films as well as TV shows with the current situation in the western state.

Responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's tweet that read "Paap ke saudagar" (dealers of sin) directed at the BJP, Chirantan said, "This dude is already ready with the title of the Bollywood movie on #MaharashtraGovtFormation starting Akshay Kumar obviously!".

Another user Kartikeya Pandey said elections have "become more interesting than Big Boss" with an advice to entertainment channels.

Ajit's act is indiscipline, Sena-NCP-Cong will form govt, says @PawarSpeaks@nitin_gadkari says anything can happen in cricket and politics



And resort politics begin...again...https://t.co/mIraa1laHx — Ajish George (@Ajishjg) November 23, 2019

"Our elections have become more interesting than Big Boss. Entertainment channels should start broadcasting it otherwise news channels will bag the whole TRP," he said.

Another twitter user wrote, "Kuch dino se jo suspense,drama,tragedy,love triangle wali movie chal rahi thi waisi movie to #Bollywood kya #Hollywood waale b nahin bana payenge."