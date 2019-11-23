Timeline of the overnight political coup in Maharashtra

Maharashtra early on Saturday got a surprise pack of chief minister and his deputy in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar.

Here is how the political drama unfolded.

Sometime around 11:45 night - Ajit Pawar-BJP Deal finalised.

11:55pm Friday - Fadnavis speaks to Party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim.

12:30am Saturday - Governor who was to travel out of Mumbai to New Delhi, cancels his travel

02:10am - Secy to governor told to submit revocation order at 5:47am and arrange swearing in at 6:30am.

2:30am - Secy informs he will submit file within two hours and advises 7:30am for swearing in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday.

11:45pm on Friday till Saturday 9am - Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till sworn in.

5:30am - both Ajit and Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan

President's Rule revoked at 5:47am, but announced at 9am.

7:50am - Swearing in starts by Governor B.S. Koshyari

8:10am - Big news breaks

8:40am - PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis says the will of the people of the state has been honoured.

12:45pm: Sharad Pawar claims NCP-SS combine has the support of 170 MLAs, with the backing of Congress.

01:00pm: Ajit Pawar removed from the post of Legislative Party Leader of NCP

03:00pm: Sharad Pawar described Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP an act of indiscipline, and said Ajit and other MLAs of the party who have switched sides would attract the provisions of the anti-defection law.

04:30pm: Ajit Pawar holds meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare.

06:00pm: Shiv Sena moves SC against Maha govt formation

08:20pm: NCP leader Jayant Patil replaces Ajit Pawar as NCP legislative party leader.