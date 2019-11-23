Mumbai: In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, hours after Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance claimed that it would form a government with Udhav Thackeray as its chief minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outsmarted them by wooing Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and making its leader Devendra Fadnavis chief minister.

Fadnavis was sworn in as CM by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8:00am on Saturday morning. NCP MLA and its chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar is the deputy chief minister. The swearing-in happened after the President's Rule was revoked at 5.47 am.

According to sources, Ajit Pawar has broken away from his uncle Sharad Pawar. It is however, not known how many NCP MLAs are backing Ajit. A floor test of the newly formed government will happen on November 30.

Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar is expected to meet the media shortly.

Responding to the development Sharad Pawar said in a tweet that "Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his." The comment was also backed by Praful Patel.

"Ajit Pawar stabbed us in the back," the Shiv Sena said while responding to the development. In a press meet, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Raut said that the BJP had deceived the people of Maharashtra and used money power to twist people's mandate.

The development comes even as the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP finalised their plans to form a government in Maharashtra on Saturday. Earlier, there had been speculation that Ajit Pawar could break away from the NCP, which has a total of 54 MLAs, and support the BJP.

Ajit Pawar claimed he decided to support the BJP as he wanted to ensure welfare of farmers.

Sharad Pawar had on Friday night claimed that the new government in Maharashtra will be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP's latest move is a huge blow to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's plans to revive his party.

A few days before, Sharad Pawar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fuelling rumours that NCP was planning to support BJP to form a government. However, those speculations were ruled out as Sharad Pawar announced immediately after the meeting that Udhav will be the new Maharashtra CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in a tweet. "I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," he tweeted.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by the Shiv Sena (56). The NCP won 54 seats and Congress had won 44 seats. Independents won 29 seats in the elections.

The pre-poll BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had split after the BJP failed to honour the 50:50 power sharing ratio agreed upon by the parties. The Sena had insisted on having a Chief Minister on rotational basis.