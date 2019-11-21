{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

NCP prefers Uddhav as Maharashtra CM, rejects other names fielded by Sena

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray
SHARE

New Delhi: After Shiv Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray's name did not find any takers for the Chief Minister's post, the party proposed the names of Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde but the NCP has rejected them and insisted that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes over the top post, sources said.

A source told IANS that they wanted a person with face value which can pay dividend in political arena apart from Maharashtra and also Uddhav Thackeray stood for Marathi pride to take on the might of Delhi, i.e. the Central government.

The contours of the power-sharing agreement has been discussed with the Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party getting 15 each berths apart from CM's post to the Sena while Congress will get 12 ministers.

For the Speaker's post, the Nationalist Congress Party is not willing it to give to Congress but the Congress wants it for former CM Prithviraj Chavan.
NATION
NCP, Cong apprehensive about young Aditya as Maharashtra CM

The NCP has argued that that they don't want any Speaker who has to seek permission from his party high command.

The NCP is averse to the post being given to Congress, pointing out that in former governments, the post has been with it only.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES