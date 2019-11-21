{{head.currentUpdate}}

Modi's foreign trips: Rs 255 cr spent on chartered flights in past 3 years

Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi. PTI/File photo
New Delhi: An expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.

In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said.

Last year, former External Affairs Minister V K Singh had stated in the Rajya Sabha that an expenditure of Rs 2,021 crore were incurred on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 84 visits to foreign countries from June 2014 to 2018.

