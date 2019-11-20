NCP, Congress hint at forming 'stable govt' in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a "stable" government soon in the state after a marathon meeting of senior leaders of the two parties here.

While the Congress leader hoped that political uncertainty will soon end in Maharashtra, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik was unambiguous about the need to join hands with the Sena, asserting that a government cannot be formed in the state without the three parties coming together.

This is the most emphatic public statement by the Congress-NCP combine about their intent to join hands with the Sena to form government.

Speaking to reporters after a marathon meeting at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence here, both leaders said the current spell of President's rule in the state has brought administration to a standstill, and the two parties are confident of ending this.

The announcement, which is likely to end whatever little doubt remained over whether the Congress will back the Sena or not amid reports of opposition to such an alliance by a section of its leaders, came a day after Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Senior Congress leaders Ahmad Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge were part of the nearly four-hour-long deliberations held at Pawar's residence.

Earlier in the day, Pawar had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss farmers' issues in Maharashtra.

Chavan, though, added that some aspects of the likely alliance are still being discussed.

"We had a long and positive discussion... We are confident that we will soon be able to give a stable government in Maharashtra," he said.

The Sena may get the post of chief minister in such a formation, sources had indicated earlier.

The state was plunged into political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade ties with the BJP after its partner refused to accede to its demand of sharing the chief minister's post.

The BJP and Sena, which fought the October 21 assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly.

The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

The Sena then began talks with the Congress-NCP alliance.

(With PTI inputs)