Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after smoke

Chennai: An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing here following the detection of a smoke alarm on Wednesday, airport officials said.

The airline said the flight had a "momentary smoke caution" and it was "spurious."

The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members on board were safe, airport officials said.

Earlier, pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, they added.

Meanwhile, Indigo said the flight "had a momentary smoke caution for the aft cargo compartment."

"Post arrival in Chennai, the smoke caution was noted to be spurious. Aircraft is currently in Chennai to rectify the cause of the spurious caution," it added.