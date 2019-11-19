{{head.currentUpdate}}

Rajini says ready to join hands with Kamal if situation arises

Superstar Rajinikanth with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan. File photo
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he would join hands with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu if such a situation arose.

Rajinikanth, who has announced he would launch his political party to contest the state assembly elections due in 2021, was responding to questions from reporters on Haasan's remarks earlier on Tuesday that he (the latter) would join hands with him for Tamil Nadu's welfare.
"If a situation arises wherein me and Kamal have to join hands for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, we will surely come together," Rajinikanth said in a brief interaction with media at the airport here.

While backing Rajinikanth's comments on Chief Minister K Palaniswami which have drawn the ire of ruling AIADMK, Haasan said he would "travel together" with his contemporary for Tamil Nadu's welfare.

However, Haasan gave no indications of the two aligning politically.

Rajinikanth had on Sunday said Palaniswami "would not even have dreamt" of becoming the chief minister and described the AIADMK leader's elevation as "wonder and marvel", which had drawn a sharp reaction from the ruling party.

Incidentally, the remarks were made at an event here to mark Haasan's 60 years in the cinema industry.
"It is not a criticism, but reality.. truth," Haasan told reporters on Tuesday when asked about his film industry contemporary's remarks.

Rajinikanth had said "two years ago, Honourable Edappadi (Palaniswami) would not have even dreamt of becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.... marvel and wonder--it happened."

The ruling AIADMK has reacted sharply to Rajinikanth, saying Palaniswami did not become chief minister by chance but made his way up through party ranks by sheer hardwork.

While Haasan is already heading his MNM, Rajinkanth has said he will launch his political party and face the next state assembly elections, due in 2021.

"There is nothing new in us joining hands as we have been united for the past 44 years," Haasan said about Rajinikanth, apparently referring to their stint in cinema industry.
Rajinikanth made his debut in the Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal (1975) starring Haasan and the late Srividya and 'Major' Sundarrajan in key roles.

The two actors later went on to star in many movies, before both emerged icons.

On the election of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as Sri Lankan President, Haasan said "if he wants to be a good leader, he has to give a just rule."

As an elected person, he should duly cater to all sections of the society, he added.  

(With PTI inputs)

