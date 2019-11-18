Nusrat Jahan in ICU, family dismisses drug overdose rumours

Kolkata: Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan was admitted to the ICU of the Apollo Gleneagles hospital following respiratory distress, sources close to her said on Monday, dismissing as "rumours" reports of drug overdose.

Jahan was taken to the hospital around 9:30pm on Sunday night with problems of breathing.

Nusrat Jahan and husband Nikhil Jain

"She is stable and conscious," a source said, adding she would be discharged in the next few hours.

"She is going to be discharged and she is going home in some time...Anyway, she has an asthma problem, she takes an inhaler. But the problem became a bit massive yesterday, and using an inhaler was not enough. She is completely fine," the source told IANS.

About speculation going around since morning, the source said: "We know there are such rumours, and we have already rejected them on behalf of the family."

He said Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain has been in the hospital since Sunday night.

After Jahan was admitted, reports started floating around that she had a drug overdose, a drug allergy or had consumed a large number of sleeping pills.

The actress had won this year's Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat by a huge margin of over three lakh votes.

She married her long-time beau and city-based entrepreneur Nikhil Jain in June.

Jahan had come in the firing line of Muslim clergy after she was seen sporting 'sindoor' (vermilion) while taking oath in the Parliament as the new MP.

The TMC MP had said she represented an inclusive India, which was beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.