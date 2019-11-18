Eight-member Army team trapped by avalanche in Siachen

New Delhi: An eight-member team of Army personnel was struck by an avalanche in northern Siachen on Monday, official sources said.

The team was on a patrol when the avalanche hit them around 3 pm.

The Army has launched a massive search and rescue operation to locate and bring back the trapped soldiers.

"The soldiers were part of a patrol. They have been trapped at a height of between 18,000 and 19,000 feet above sea level after they were hit by a snow avalanche. Operations have been launched and are underway to search and rescue them," a senior Army official told IANS.

The soldiers have been trapped at Northern Siachen Glacier, said sources.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

On a visit to Ladakh last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced the reopening of the glacier to tourists.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)