{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

TV actress says junior artiste raped her; case registered

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
TV actress says junior artiste raped her; case registered
Representational Image
SHARE

Chandigarh/Mumbai: A television actress, who has appeared in shows like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki", "Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand" and "Nach Baliye", has reportedly accused a junior artiste of raping her in a hotel room. She has further alleged that she subsequently became pregnant.

Vineet Verma, the junior artist who has been accused of sexual assault, hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana.

Police in Yamunanagar told IANS that his mobile has been switched off since a case was registered against him and his parents on November 12.
ERNAKULAM
Couple among three held for raping 12-year-old girl, recording video

Acting on the compliant of the actress, the case was registered at a woman police station of Yamunanagar.

The Mumbai-based actress became friends with the junior artiste in October this year, according to a report in timesnownews.com. She has claimed that the junior artist drugged her in a hotel room in Yamunanagar before raping her.

When she discovered that she was pregnant, she reportedly asked him to marry her but he refused.

According to reports, Verma's family has been supportive of him. The actress has alleged that his family is aware of all that has happened but is refusing to help her in any way.

A few days back, she came to Yamunanagar to meet Verma and to attend his birthday party. On his assurance that he would marry her in 10-15 days, she said she stayed in Yamunanagar for four-five days.
KERALA
68 child sexual abuse complaints in 7 years: What is wrong with Walayar?

Reports state the actress and the junior artiste first met in Mumbai and have worked together in a few shows.

The two were good friends for a while before things soured between them.

Investigating Officer Seema Singh told IANS over phone that the victim has been asked to appear for her medical examination and to get her statement recorded.

"She is saying she is in Delhi but unwell. We want to get her medically examined and get her statement registered under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure," she said.

She said the case was registered on the same day as her complaint on November 12.

The officer added that no contact was established with the accused as his mobile was always switched off.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES